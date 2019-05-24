Newman Seniors walk down memory lane

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's the end of one chapter, and the start of a new one.

Seniors at Newman Catholic High School spent part of their second-to-last day in school taking an actual walk down memory lane; as part of the school's yearly senior walk, students shook hands with students from the preschool and daycare on to the juniors.

But what about their future plans? Emma Anderegg and Rylan Curley are graduating this Sunday, and are set to attend the University of Iowa and NIACC, respectively, next year.

And they've thought about their plans carefully.

"It's all about the experience that you have on that day when you tour. I'd say if you're not ready, go to a 2-year school," Anderegg said.

"You save a lot of money. If you're not sure on what you're doing, you can save a lot of money," Curley adds.

And before making that important decision, they advise every student to weigh all options.

"I went on a lot of tours and discussed it a lot with different people, and decided that's what I wanted to do," Anderegg said.

They're not the only ones furthering their education: according to the National Center for Education Statistics, both 2- and 4-year colleges are seeing steady increases in enrollment after seeing a brief period of decline.