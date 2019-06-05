Clear

Newman, NIACC product Bryce Ball drafted by Atlanta Braves

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Newman Catholic and NIACC product had his name called in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Bryce Ball, a first baseman for Dallas Baptist, was selected Wednesday in the 24th round by the Atlanta Braves.

Ball hit .325 with 18 home runs with 54 RBIs for Dallas Baptist this season.  He led the Missouri Valley Conference in home runs, RBIs and walks. 

Ball was an all-state performer at Newman Catholic and was an all-region selection at NIACC. 

