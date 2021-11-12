Newman High senior spreading Christmas cheer with Toys for Tots drive this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Opening up a gift like a toy car or doll on Christmas morning can bring so much happiness to a young child. But for some families that are on tight budgets, they may not be able to afford such luxury.

Newman High senior Molly Theilen has seen the need locally, and is taking action. She's collecting new, unwrapped toys during a Toys for Tots drive this Saturday. Some classmates of hers are helping her get a headstart.

"I've had one of my friends, she said she was going to be out of town this weekend, so she gave me a toy in class."

Seeing a child's face light up is something that Theilen takes pride in.

"I feel really good knowing that I'm making an impact in the community."

The drive will be held this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. in the Newman High School parking lot. While toys for all ages will be accepted, there is especially a need for toys and gifts for kids ages 11 and up.

KIMT and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino are partnering with the Salvation Army for this year's Toys for Tots.