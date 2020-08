MASON CITY, Iowa – Newman Catholic’s Hailey Worman signed her National Letter of Intent to further her athletic and academic career.

Worman will attend NIACC where she will play softball.

She helped the Knights to a state tournament appearance this summer, carrying a hot bat in the lineup. Worman had a .522 batting average, 36 hits, and 26 RBIs.

Worman received Top of Iowa Conference First Team honors and was also named to the IGCA First Team All-State roster.