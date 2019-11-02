MASON CITY, IA - Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor has committed to the University of Iowa to continue playing baseball.
In an online post, the high school freshman said in part, "I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity that he has blessed me with. I would like to thank my family for all the love and support they show me, and for all the time and money they have spent helping me accomplish my dream."
Related Content
- Newman Catholic's Taylor commits to University of Iowa for baseball.
- SAW: Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus
- Newman Catholic stands tall again as state baseball champions
- Newman Catholic runners prep for postseason
- Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56
- Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Newman Catholic Knights
- First Iowa prep baseball rankings released: Newman ranked No. 1
- They're back! Newman returns to state baseball
- 11 straight! Newman returns to state baseball
Scroll for more content...