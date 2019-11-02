Clear

Newman Catholic's Taylor commits to University of Iowa for baseball.

Taylor is trading in red and white for black and gold.

Posted: Nov 2, 2019 4:08 PM
Updated: Nov 2, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

MASON CITY, IA - Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor has committed to the University of Iowa to continue playing baseball. 

In an online post, the high school freshman said in part, "I would like to thank God for this amazing opportunity that he has blessed me with. I would like to thank my family for all the love and support they show me, and for all the time and money they have spent helping me accomplish my dream."

