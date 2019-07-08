Clear

Newman Catholic stays No. 1 in final IHSBCA poll

Final rankings for Class 1A and 2A, and Week 7 rankings for 3A and 4A.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A

1. Newman Catholic (26-3)

7. Saint Ansgar (20-7)

RV. West Fork 

Class 2A

7. New Hampton (25-6)

Class 4A

RV. Mason City

