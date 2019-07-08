Newman Catholic stays No. 1 in final IHSBCA poll

Class 1A
1. Newman Catholic (26-3)
7. Saint Ansgar (20-7)
RV. West Fork
Class 2A
7. New Hampton (25-6)
Class 4A
RV. Mason City
