Newman Catholic softball seniors hope their friendships last forever

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Newman Catholic softball team played in the Class 1A Region 6 championship game tonight against North Butler.

The Knights came up just short, losing 5-4.

The four senior leaders on the team have been playing together for a long time and they hope the friendships last forever.

"I think we have a good bond. We've played almost every sport together. And basketball and volleyball. We've played together since third grade in every single sport. Us four are the four that have been together in every season of every sport and I think that's really connected us," says seniors Ellie Determan, Faith Wadle, Kealan Curley, and Molly McGuire.

North Butler advances to the State Tournament.

The tournament starts on July 19th.