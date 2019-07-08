Clear

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Newman is moving on.

MASON CITY, Iowa -- It was pure domination on the part of the Newman Catholic softball team. The Knights fell in a 1-0 deficit against West Bend Mallard, scoring the next 11 to move on in the Regional Tournament. 

Paige Leininger contributed on the mound and at the plate, tallying an RBI single in the bottom of the first. After allowing a run in the first, the junior shut the door the rest of the way.

"I think that that was a good start to regionals and I think that'll give us the confidence that we need to get going," Leininger said. "We needed that win bad and we did it early, got it done and we're ready to move on."

Newman Catholic will face Rockford Wednesday at 7 P.M. 

