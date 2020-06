MASON CITY, Iowa – Social distancing guidelines didn’t stop people from giving the gift of life Tuesday.

Paige Leininger, a senior at the Newman Catholic School System, organized a blood drive Tuesday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Mason City.

Leininger has run a blood drive for the senior project and it went so well that LifeServe contacted her about organizing another one.

Donors on Tuesday had to make an appointment and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.