Newman Catholic principal is 'pedaling with a purpose'

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those who have competed in long distance bike rides like RAGBRAI know just how much training and discipline goes into each one. For Newman Catholic Schools principal Tony Adams, the work he's been putting in for a cross-state race is all for a purpose.

Adams has been gearing up for the Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder, a 210 mile bike ride across the lower peninsula of Michigan. He's pedaled countless miles in preparation because he's done the event before, and knows what he's in for: a lot of fun.

"It's fun because you're with a group of people that like to ride also, so it makes the day go by and it's an enjoyable time."

So why is he going across Michigan's 'mitten' again? It's a show of appreciation for his team of teachers, who have gone through the ringer over the course of this pandemic-plagued year.

"We were looking for something to honor our teachers, give back to our teachers, and our staff for the hard work they did and continue to do this year. We were looking for something to honor them, and it fell into place."

As the year winds to a close this week, he applauds the hard work everyone has undertaken to finish the school year uninterrupted.

"I truly take my hat off to our teachers, to our students, to our staff. They've all done a great job of adapting and adjusting to get to this point."

The ride, which takes place for one day only on June 26, begins in Au Gres, on the shore of Lake Huron, and goes from east to west, ending in Ludington on the shore of Lake Michigan. The ride is roughly 210 miles.

As part of the ride, Newman Catholic Schools is also raising $21,000 (which represents the ride's mileage) that will go directly to teachers as a token of appreciation. For more information, and to donate, click here.