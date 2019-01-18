Newman Catholic honors legendary wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

MASON CITY, Iowa - Newman Catholic honored its longtime coach who is heading to the Hall of Fame.
Mark Bertsch was honored Thursday night during the Knights’ home meet.
One of his former wrestlers, Ryan Behr, had high praise for Bertsch.
“I couldn’t be happier to see my coach get to the pinnacle of his career,” Behr said.
Click on the video tab for more.
