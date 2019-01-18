Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Newman Catholic honors legendary wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Bertsch will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 8:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 8:58 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Newman Catholic honored its longtime coach who is heading to the Hall of Fame.
Mark Bertsch was honored Thursday night during the Knights’ home meet.
One of his former wrestlers, Ryan Behr, had high praise for Bertsch.

Related: 3 North Iowans heading to wrestling Hall of Fame. 

“I couldn’t be happier to see my coach get to the pinnacle of his career,” Behr said.
Click on the video tab for more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Shoars 1-11-19 6:26 am

Image

Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Image

Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Image

Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Community Events