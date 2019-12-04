Clear
Newman Catholic honored for student voter registration effort

One of four Iowa schools to qualify for state award so far.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Newman Catholic High School in Mason City is one of just four schools in the state that has registered at least 90 percent of eligible students to vote.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Newman, Prairie High School and Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids, and Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf have qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award through their voter registration efforts.

“Congratulations to the schools that have already qualified for this prestigious award. I encourage every school around the state to get involved in this effort,” says Secretary Pate.

Eight other Iowa schools have registered at least 50 percent of eligible students to vote.

Part of a new initiative started in September, the Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after an Iowan who was one of the national leaders of the women’s suffrage movement. She helped secure passage of 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

Secretary Pate says the deadline for schools to qualify for the award is April 1, 2020. There will be a formal trophy presentation at each high school during the spring of 2020.

