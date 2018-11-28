Newman Catholic has four ranked wrestlers

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Newman Catholic wrestling team is gearing up for this season and several seniors are looking to make it their best season yet.

The Knights return a lot of talent with four seniors ranked in the preseason including: Jacob McBride, Kameron Black, Chase McCleish, and Ben Jacobs.

When asked what the key to success is this season, McCleish says working hard day-in and day-out.

“This season we just need to work hard every single practice,” said McCleish. “You can’t take breaks. Your breaks are your Sundays – that’s it. Otherwise, you’ve got to work hard and if we can do that we can have a pretty good team.”

The Knights open up the season on Nov. 29 at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura quad beginning at 6 PM.