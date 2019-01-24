Clear
Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Final: Newman Catholic (10-6) 73, Rockford (7-8) 56

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 12:01 AM
Updated: Jan. 24, 2019 12:02 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Newman Catholic girls basketball team defeated Rockford Wednesday afternoon, 73-56. Below are stats from the game.

Newman Catholic Scoring: Kailah Thompson (22 pts), Kealen Curley (16 pts), Lauren Andrews (10 pts), Lily Castle (6 pts), Molly McGuire (6 pts), Emma Verstegen (5 pts), McKenzie Sullivan (3 pts), Emma Weiner (3 pts), Hailey Worman (2 pts).

The Knights travel to Northwood-Kensett on Friday.

Rockford Scoring: Morgan Thieman (20 pts), Amber Reams (19 pts), Jamie Schuster (8 pts), Chloe Rooney (5 pts), Jayden Jorgensen (2 pts), Jenna Paulus (2 pts).

Rockford hosts Central Springs on Jan. 25.

