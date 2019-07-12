Clear

Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

The Knights season ends with a tough loss.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ACKLEY, Iowa -- The Newman Knights couldn't stir enough offense at the plate Friday, falling to AGWSR in the Class 1A, Region 8 tournament 4-0. Newman finishes its season 21-14.

