Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

ACKLEY, Iowa -- The Newman Knights couldn't stir enough offense at the plate Friday, falling to AGWSR in the Class 1A, Region 8 tournament 4-0. Newman finishes its season 21-14.
