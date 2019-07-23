KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The Newman Catholic baseball team defeated Newell-Fonda 9-2 in the substate finals on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament. The Knights seek their third-straight state title.
Meanwhile, Saint Ansgar's season comes to a close with a 7-1 loss to South Winneshiek.
Related Content
- Newman Catholic advances to state tournament in search of three-peat
- Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR
- Newman Catholic runners prep for postseason
- Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56
- Newman Catholic's Ringo signs with NIACC
- Newman Catholic stands tall again as state baseball champions
- SAW: Newman's state wrestling qualifiers
- Three-peat for the KoMets! Full coverage from state wrestling
- Newman Catholic-Starmont game canceled due to injuries
- Newman Catholic wrestling team has high expectations, four ranked wrestlers
Scroll for more content...