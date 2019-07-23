Clear

Newman Catholic advances to state tournament in search of three-peat

The Knights will make their 11th-straight state tournament appearance.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The Newman Catholic baseball team defeated Newell-Fonda 9-2 in the substate finals on Tuesday to advance to the state tournament. The Knights seek their third-straight state title.

Meanwhile, Saint Ansgar's season comes to a close with a 7-1 loss to South Winneshiek.

