Newman Catholic Schools shutting down until April 12

MASON CITY, Iowa – Newman Catholic Schools is suspending all school and supplemental activities through April 12.

This covers preschool, pre-K, and all extracurricular events.

Any classes previously scheduled for March 16 through April 12 will not be made up since the State of Iowa has waived that requirement.

Newman Catholic Schools says if any of its families do not have internet access at home or a designated device to get online for each child at home, please contact the school district.