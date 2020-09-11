Newman Catholic School choir students utilizing 'singer masks'

MASON CITY, Iowa - As many school districts are requiring students to wear masks, a New York-based coalition is making it easier for choir students to wear one while singing.

Students in Newman Catholic Schools' choir are wearing 'Singer's Masks', which have three layers (two for cotton, one for interface), a adjustable ear loops or ties and nose bridge, as well as an internal structure to keep fabric away from the mouth while singing. The masks were recommended by the Iowa High School Music Association before the start of the school year.

So far, choir instructor Harold Arians says students have adjusted to using them.

"The kids haven't complained about not being able to breathe, so somehow in the design, it's been very beneficial to help them getting the air. When they take the deep breath in these, it just sucks right in. They don't have that problem."

Newman received the masks from the Broadway Relief Project, which is made up of Broadway professionals who would normally make costumes for productions, but are instead making PPE. The school purchased over 100 for all the students.

In addition, Charles City choir students are utilizing the masks, which are being made by a local sewing shop.