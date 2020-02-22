Clear

Newborns going red for American Heart Month

Babies born in February at MercyOne North Iowa will wear red caps to raise awareness of heart defects and disease

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 2:43 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - They may have just entered this world, but better ambassadors for a worthwhile cause would be hard to find.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defects in babies born in the U.S., though they affect roughly 1% (about 40,000) yearly, and babies born with the conditions are living longer and healthier.

During this American Heart Month, babies born at Mercy One North Iowa through the month of February are wearing tiny red caps to raise awareness of heart defects and heart disease.

Dr. Amanda Tran, MD is one of the many volunteers that have offered their time to crochet thehats.

"They knew I did crafting, and said, 'we need to make 60-70 hats by next month. Do you think you can help us?' I didn't realize I was impressive because I was making them a lot faster than they anticipated," she says with a laugh.

Before each baby goes home, they undergo evaluations for a wide range of heart defects, like an irregular heartbeat and murmur, and oxygen levels. If undiagnosed, these problems can turn into something life-altering.

"It sets you up for not profusing your body well, especially with the little ones. We see them having a hard time with feeding and growing. It sets them up for failure if we're not addressing them quickly."

Women's & Children's Services Director Linda Latham encourages more crafty volunteers to join the effort.

"It fits [baby] Leo just perfectly, he's a little fella. But they think it's really neat that they come from volunteers, that's very special."

According to the CDC, about 75% of babies born with a critical congenital heart defect are expected to survive to one year. However, 97% of those born with a non-critical defect are expected to survive to one year.

