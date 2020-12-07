New winter semester starting this week at Winona State University

ROCHESTER, Minn- Not all Winona State University students will be lounging around doing nothing when winter break arrives. Beginning Thursday, they will have the chance to catch/keep up and get ahead. The university is doing this to help students who are feeling overwhelmed with online classes.

"This is just a great example of some of the innovations that people are thinking of in order to serve emerging needs," said Heather Dieterman, the university's assistant director of adult and continuing education.

So far, 222 students have enrolled and nearly a dozen departments are offering courses, giving the opportunity for numerous faculty to teach while on winter break. There will even be a nursing course open to students in all majors.

"This ties in very nicely with where were at now in the healthcare world and the business of the pandemic," said nursing professor Dr. Nancee Quinn. "It's also a great class for them or anyone interested in healthcare about how to deal with healthcare today."

Although nursing majors at Winona State University require clinical work and are learning in person, this course will be fully online.

The J Term will run from December 11-January 10. Students interested in taking courses can find out more information on registration and the new semester here. It is recommended that anyone still interested in taking a class that hasn't registered yet, registers ASAP.