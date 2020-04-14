New website lists businesses still open in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A new website has been launched so people can know what Freeborn County businesses are still open and when.

Church Offset Printing and Marketing Plus in Albert Lea created the free website to list business hours of operation and procedures during Governor Tim Walz “Stay at Home” order. There are already close to 150 listings at www.SoYouKnow.shop and more are being added every day.

Church Offset Printing and Marketing Plus also say there is an “I Need Assistance tab on the website that lists important numbers someone may need during these uncertain times for our area.”