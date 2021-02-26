New website launched to help Iowans find vaccine providers near them

DES MOINES, Iowa - The state of Iowa has launched a new website aimed at helping Iowans find out about vaccine priority and eligibility.

You can find the website by clicking here.

The website will also have resources available to those 65 and older along with questions on the vaccine.

The site's locater tool will show users where to find vaccine providers near them.

"Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages," the state's health department said.