New web sites created with local Rochester dining options

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three local groups are coming together to help Rochester residents find up-to-date info on dining and delivery options.

#RochMNFood is a partnership between the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Downtown Alliance, and CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW.

“We are pleased to collaborate to support our restaurants during this challenging time,” says RDA Executive Director Holly Masek and Chamber President Kathleen Harrington in a joint statement. “CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW has built a fantastic site that provides a one-stop location for all dining options in Rochester.”

Two web pages, click here and here, will be updated weekly with menus, hours, and offerings. The web pages can be filtered by restaurant cuisine and location.

“Food brings people together. While we cannot gather, we can still eat and support local,” says Tiffany Alexandria of CHOOCHOO-ca-CHEW. “I’m excited to be working with Rochester Downtown Alliance and Rochester Area of Commerce on this partnership to continuously promote and support local food businesses!”