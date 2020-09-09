New way to keep track of COVID relief programs for Rochester small businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local group wants to make sure Rochester businesses know what help is available to help them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rochester Ready Coalition says it has created an infographic illustrating the business recovery programs for local stores and companies. The graphic includes loans, grants, and resources from city, county, state, and federal sources. The graphic can be seen by clicking here and Rochester Ready says it will be updated as more programs become available.

The coalition says, to date, Olmsted County has received $4 million in small business grants and $1 million for non-profit agencies while Rochester’s relief plan provides $1 million in utility assistance grants for small businesses and $500,000 for a license grant program.

More than $3.7 million has already been distributed to assist Rochester small businesses in coping with the coronavirus.

The Rochester Ready Coalition includes the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, Olmsted County, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Experience Rochester, the Diversity Council and Mayo Clinic.