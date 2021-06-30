New warning about blue-green algae on Fountain Lake

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office say a fresh bloom of potentially dangerous blue-green algae has formed around some Fountain Lake shoreline.

Blue-green algae can be toxic to both humans and animals, producing vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat, and headache. Symptoms generally begin hours to two days after exposure. The algae flourishes in warm, calm, sunny weather and water temperatures higher than 75 °F.

The Sheriff’s Office says swimming in Fountain Lake is being allowed without restrictions but for more information on the risks of blue-green algae and how to protect yourself or your pet, click here.