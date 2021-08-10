New visitor restrictions at Regional Health Services of Howard County

CRESCO, Iowa – New visitor restrictions go in effect Wednesday at Regional Health Services of Howard County (RHSHC).

The health care provider says only one visitor or support person will be allowed with patients per 24 hour period and all obstetrics and MedSurg visitors must be 18 years or older. RHSHC says Some exceptions may apply, such as end of life or comfort cares, and will be determined on a case by case evaluation.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID positive patients unless approved by the medical provider or care team. Patients awaiting results of a COVID-19 test will not be allowed visitors until test results have come back negative.