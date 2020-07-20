New visitor information booth in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new visitor information booth has been opened on Peace Plaza, next to the Kahler Grand Hotel.

After the old downtown visitor kiosk was dismantled due to construction, a new booth was developed by Experience Rochester to serve an increasing number of visitors due to Mayo Clinic restarting elective medical procedures.

“We want people to feel welcomed and cared for,” says Joe Ward, President of Experience Rochester. “In these changing times, we want to be a friendly face sharing our unique offerings; including how businesses are adhering to safety guidelines. This is a great opportunity to promote local businesses to guests of our city.”

The visitor information booth will be open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.