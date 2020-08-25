Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

About 43,000 new cases are now being reported daily across the country, down 21% since early August.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 4:03 PM
Posted By: By CARLA K. JOHNSON and ADAM GELLER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts say most likely reflects more mask-wearing but also insufficient testing — even as the disease continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

About 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21% from early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While the U.S., India and Brazil still have the highest numbers of new cases in the world, the downward trend is encouraging.

“It’s profoundly hopeful news,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who credits the American public’s growing understanding of how the virus spreads, more mask-wearing and, possibly, an increasing level of immunity.

“Hopefully all those factors are coming into play to get this virus under control in this country that’s really been battered by the pandemic,” she said.

But insufficient testing is probably concealing the full extent of the crisis, said Dr. Jonathan Quick, who leads the pandemic response for the Rockefeller Foundation, which has recommended the U.S. test 4 million people a day by fall.

“We’re grossly under-testing in some of the places that are still having high caseloads,” Quick said, singling out Mississippi, Texas, Georgia and North Dakota as hot spots with high rates of positive test results.

Even at 43,000 new cases per day, the U.S. remains far above the numbers seen during the spring, when new daily cases peaked at about 34,000, he said.

“It’s a good trend, but nowhere near what we need to be,” Quick said of the recent decline.

The virus is blamed for more than 5.7 million confirmed infections and about 178,000 deaths in the U.S. Worldwide, the death toll is put at more than 810,000, with about 23.7 million cases.

Jeffrey Shaman, a public health expert at Columbia University, said he is skeptical enough people are immune to significantly slow the spread. But he agreed that changes in Americans’ behavior could well be making a difference, recalling the impact that people’s actions had in containing Ebola in West Africa several years ago.

“Ebola stopped for reasons we didn’t anticipate at the time. It was so horrifying that people stopped touching each other,” Shaman said. Something similar may be happening with the coronavirus, he said.

“I know I don’t have nearly the number of contacts that I used to,” Shaman said. “But if we relax that, if we get complacent, will we just see another outbreak?”

The decline in newly reported cases in the U.S. comes even as deaths from the virus remain alarmingly high. Over the past two weeks, officials have reported an average of 965 deaths a day from COVID-19, down from 1,051 a day in early August.

Deaths from the coronavirus are a lagging indicator — they trail new infections because of the time it takes for people to get sick and succumb to the disease.

The percentage of tests coming back positive for the disease has also declined over the past two weeks, from 7.3% to 6.1%. But that comes as the total number of tests administered has fallen from its August peak of more than 820,000 a day, leveling off in recent weeks at about 690,000 a day.

The situation has improved dramatically in several states that struggled with high caseloads earlier this summer.

In Arizona, for example, officials reported 859 new cases Tuesday, down from a peak of 5,500 in late June. More than 2,000 people arrived at the state's hospitals showing symptoms of the virus on a single day in early July. This week, that number has been less than 1,000.

In Florida, where more than 10,000 people have died, the state reported 2,600 new virus cases Tuesday. Earlier in the summer, it was regularly reporting more than 10,000 new cases.

Malinda Coler, 37, of San Francisco, said she has been diligent about mask wearing and other preventive measures, less to protect herself than a best friend who has a compromised immune system, with severe arthritis psoriasis.

“So I wear a damned mask and get infuriated when others don’t,” she said.

Most states now have some type of mask requirement, either through statewide orders issued by governors or from city and county rules that cover most of their population.

Even some conservative governors have gone along with masks. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves mandated masks in all public places earlier this month, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dropped a lawsuit against Atlanta in a dispute over a requirement by the state’s largest city.

In Leeds, Alabama, Will Heath said he has seen greater adherence to mask rules around town, whether in stores or at his 5-year-old daughter’s cheerleading practice.

He and his wife, a nurse, have worn masks all along but said the attitude among others has shifted from “Even if I get it, I’ll be OK,” to “Let’s make sure we don’t give it to somebody else.”

“We have all been sort of operating under the assumption that we all have it or we’re going to get it eventually. So we want to make sure we don’t spread it,” Heath said.

Many places around the U.S. are seeing pockets of contagion, especially in college towns where students are holding parties and crowding into bars.

Over the past week, 531 students, faculty and staff at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa have tested positive for the virus, according to the school. Alabama said it tested nearly 30,000 students before classes began. The mayor of Tuscaloosa shut down bars for two weeks because of the spike, which could derail plans to continue the semester on campus.

The university is still moving ahead with fall sports in the football-crazed state, with plans to allow only about 20,000 fans at its 101,000-capacity stadium and a ban on tailgating. Coach Nick Saban weighed in on the virus Monday, urging people to wear masks.

“It’s not just about football. So, for people to make the right choices and decisions to wear their masks, do the things when they’re out publicly, respect the rules, respect the virus, that’s important,” he said.

It's not clear what will happen to case numbers as more school districts bring students back to classrooms and colleges reopen their campuses. In recent weeks, schools including the University of North Carolina, Michigan State and Notre Dame have moved instruction online after outbreaks on their campuses.

Officials at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville said four students are facing disciplinary proceedings after three hosted off-campus parties with no mask or other distancing and another left isolation to meet with others despite testing positive for the virus.

“If the facts reported to the university are accurate, these students will face at least suspension from the university, and potentially greater penalties,” Chancellor Donde Plowman wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70298

Reported Deaths: 1817
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21846867
Ramsey8678286
Dakota5337110
Anoka4386117
Stearns310621
Washington266351
Olmsted191924
Scott185928
Nobles182711
Mower11623
Rice11478
Wright11026
Blue Earth10575
Carver10404
Sherburne83512
Clay83040
Kandiyohi7791
St. Louis76822
Lyon4453
Todd4432
Nicollet41214
Watonwan4043
Steele3992
Freeborn3891
Benton3543
Le Sueur3262
McLeod3071
Winona30217
Beltrami2961
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2771
Otter Tail2454
Goodhue2419
Martin2196
Waseca2192
Cottonwood1940
Polk1794
Becker1781
Pipestone1749
Carlton1711
Isanti1660
Itasca16612
Dodge1480
Douglas1471
Pine1390
Murray1371
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1162
Wabasha1110
Brown1102
Faribault1080
Morrison1081
Rock990
Meeker942
Cass923
Jackson910
Mille Lacs873
Koochiching853
Fillmore800
Pennington761
Renville726
Yellow Medicine661
Houston650
Roseau640
Lincoln630
Kanabec624
Swift601
Pope580
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard420
Mahnomen321
Big Stone310
Marshall310
Red Lake280
Stevens280
Lake270
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56743

Reported Deaths: 1040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11836217
Woodbury396754
Black Hawk352271
Linn275891
Johnson259224
Dallas212736
Scott201419
Dubuque190735
Buena Vista181712
Story160616
Marshall157028
Pottawattamie151831
Wapello102145
Muscatine92848
Crawford7943
Sioux7923
Cerro Gordo72020
Webster6968
Clinton6797
Warren6605
Plymouth62215
Tama58629
Jasper52330
Wright4951
Des Moines4273
Dickinson4025
Louisa38214
Marion3240
Boone3223
Washington31510
Carroll3062
Franklin27516
Lee2725
Bremer2657
Hamilton2482
Clay2312
Clarke2163
Emmet2147
Hardin2141
Shelby2081
Henry2054
Floyd1843
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1788
Winneshiek1731
Delaware1692
Allamakee1684
Mahaska16618
Buchanan1641
Butler1632
Clayton1603
Guthrie1575
Jones1552
Madison1502
Cedar1461
Winnebago1443
Harrison1371
Hancock1362
Lyon1362
Cherokee1261
Fayette1251
Pocahontas1222
Mills1181
Grundy1131
Kossuth1130
Iowa1071
Taylor1070
Jefferson1050
Monona1051
Palo Alto1050
Cass1042
Page1040
Calhoun1022
Sac1020
Humboldt1002
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola910
Union903
Howard890
Chickasaw860
Lucas834
Davis772
Worth750
Montgomery684
Appanoose663
Fremont540
Keokuk481
Greene470
Van Buren471
Adair431
Wayne372
Audubon361
Decatur360
Ida360
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Mason City
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Staying warm and muggy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saliva testing deal for Minnesota

Image

Window Shades to lower energy bills

Image

NAACP on Kenosha protests

Image

Center For Voter Information Mailings

Image

Law Enforcement Uses Social Media

Image

Virtual Autism Parent Event

Image

Back To School Safety

Image

Seans Weather 8/25

Image

Olmsted County Public Heath provides update on wearing masks

Image

Olmsted County organization looking to raise morale of area law enforcement

Community Events