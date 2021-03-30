Clear

New veterans home in Preston to get millions in federal dollars

Image courtesy of Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs

$80 million approved for three new State Veterans Homes in Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says the State Veterans Home project in Preston will receive federal funding in 2021.

The Governor says the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently released the State Home Construction Grants Fiscal Year 2021 Conditional Approvals for State Veterans Homes in Preston, Bemidji, and Montevideo.

“As a veteran myself, I recognize the obligation we have as a state and a country to deliver on the benefits our veterans have earned,” says Governor Walz. “We are pleased to be able to expand our State Veterans Homes into three new communities to serve our elderly veterans living in all corners on the state.”

The three projects are now slated to get more than $80 million in federal VA funds. That’s in addition to the $33 million approved by the Minnesota Legislature in 2018.

“We appreciate the Minnesota Legislature’s past support of our Veterans and these projects,” says Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke. “The approval of federal funds will allow us to now move forward with construction. The planning and design process is nearly complete and now with this exciting news, those final touches can be made.”

The new State Veterans Home in Preston will include 54 residential units. The Governor’s Office says construction could start by early fall 2021 and be completed in 18 months.

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn says the Preston project will get nearly $21 million and issued the following statement:

“Since taking office on day one, securing the necessary funds to build a State Veterans Home in Preston has been among my top priorities. This new facility will be critical to helping elderly veterans and their families in southeastern Minnesota obtain the day-to-day care they deserve. I’m grateful to all my colleagues at the federal and state levels who worked to secure this funding. I’d like to extend a special thank you to Governor Walz for his efforts while he was in Congress, State Senator Jeremy Miller, State Representative Greg Davids, the Minnesota VA, as well as the Fillmore County and Preston city officials and community of veterans for going above and beyond to push for, stress the importance of and ultimately secure this long overdue project.”

“These homes will serve those who served us, and I’d like to thank Congressman Hagedorn and our federal delegation for securing this needed funding, Governor Walz, Senator Miller, Fillmore County commissioners and city officials for their tireless efforts in support of this project, and most importantly, our veterans,” added State Representative Greg Davids, R-Preston.

