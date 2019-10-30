New version of alphabet song: friend or foe?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When it comes to the full English alphabet, most of us know the same song. A new twist on the familiar tune is sparking some confusion and outrage on social media.

Dream English Kids debuted the version in 2012. It modifies the song by not running letters together.

It's causing outrage on social media, but is providing another tool for teachers.

"As an early childhood professional, I love the new ABC song," Lynn Schoppers, the early childhood director at Rochester Central Lutheran School, said. "Because honestly, the kids always come into class and of course they know the ABC song. We have to teach them that 'elemeno' is not a letter, and that the letter N comes after the letter M, not in between the Y and the Z."

Teachers at Rochester Central Lutheran tell KIMT News 3 they plan to incorporate the song in their classrooms. They understand the hesitation from adults, but think learning the ABC's right the first time as kids is best.

"It's been a tradition, but change is good," Schoppers said. "We've already been changing that song so that it helps the kids learn their letters correctly."