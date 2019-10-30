Clear

New version of alphabet song: friend or foe?

It's causing outrage on social media, but is providing another tool for teachers.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When it comes to the full English alphabet, most of us know the same song. A new twist on the familiar tune is sparking some confusion and outrage on social media.

Dream English Kids debuted the version in 2012. It modifies the song by not running letters together.

It's causing outrage on social media, but is providing another tool for teachers.

"As an early childhood professional, I love the new ABC song," Lynn Schoppers, the early childhood director at Rochester Central Lutheran School, said. "Because honestly, the kids always come into class and of course they know the ABC song. We have to teach them that 'elemeno' is not a letter, and that the letter N comes after the letter M, not in between the Y and the Z."

Teachers at Rochester Central Lutheran tell KIMT News 3 they plan to incorporate the song in their classrooms. They understand the hesitation from adults, but think learning the ABC's right the first time as kids is best.

"It's been a tradition, but change is good," Schoppers said. "We've already been changing that song so that it helps the kids learn their letters correctly."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

paint the town pink tease bear

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 Tour at Elton Hills Elementary in Rochester

Image

10 Years of Paint the Town Pink

Image

Kingsland Operating Referendum Levy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/30

Image

Gender Reveal Videos: Yay or Nay?

Image

Shooting in rochester

Image

New rule to allow farmers to grow hemp

Image

Encouraging Kids to Pursue Trades

Community Events