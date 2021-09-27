New truck museum opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Visitors can now add another destination to see when traveling to The Med City. On Saturday, The Nuss Collection officially opened its doors. The museum features different generations of trucks and vintage vehicles.

Bob Nuss is the president of Nuss Truck & Equipment. He's been in the trucking industry for over five decades. He and his sons always had a passion for trucks. The vehicles are both a hobby and a business to them.

"We feel that it's a way to pay back in a contribution back to future generations."

Greg Nuss is the COO of The Nuss Collection. He is proud that people can now see his family's passion for trucks.

"It's great to be part of a family legacy that is really part of our success in the trucking industry and in the construction equipment industry. I feel honored that my family has been able to put this whole thing together to tell a story about trucks and things that built America."

The family opened the museum to preserve the vehicles for different generations to see. The Nuss Collection has 30 trucks that were either bought, restored, or donated. The family's passion for trucks and vintage vehicles has even spread to their grandchildren.

"I really like old trucks and old cars. I really like seeing them when they're stored. You can see what they looked like back then and you can make them look new now," explains grandchild Bronwnin Nuss.

The museum is private. Anyone interested in visiting it will need to call and make a reservation.