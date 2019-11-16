Clear
New trial date set in killing of Iraqi refugee in Rochester

Trial to now start over two years after fatal shooting.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 9:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new trial date has finally been set in the killing of an Iraqi refugee.

Sao Yim Jr., 26 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence for the death of Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf. Rochester police say Yim shot Al Naddf on March 12, 2018.

Yim entered his not guilty pleas in May 2018 and a trial had been set for May 2019. The start of that trial was pushed back to November 12 but again was postponed. Yim’s murder trial is now scheduled to begin on March 16, 2020.

Another man has already pleaded guilty and been sentenced for his connection to Al Naddf’s death. Eric Tyler Lee of Rochester pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. Police say Lee was with Yim when he shot Al Naddf and lied about what happened. Police say Lee also took Al Naddf’s cell phone after he was killed.

Lee was sentenced to 10 years of probation in May 2018.

