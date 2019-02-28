New trial date set in Worth County stabbing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A new trial date has been set in a Worth County case of attempted murder.

Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., 32 of Northwood, is accused of stabbing Andrew Nodtvedt multiple times on June 2, 2018, in Northwood. Authorities say Trapp chased Nodtvedt down the street saying “You’re going to die tonight, white boy,” and then stabbed and slashed him inside an apartment.

The trial was moved to Bremer County due to media coverage of the case and the start of it has been delayed several times as Trotter has repeatedly challenged the process of selecting his jury.

He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 16 on charges of attempted murder, 1st degree burglary, and 4th degree criminal mischief-hate crime.