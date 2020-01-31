Clear

New trial date set for one of three Rochester murder defendants

Darien Klindworth-Woods
One trial already underway.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second trial date is set for one of the defendants in a September 2018 killing.

Darien Klindworth-Woods, 21 of North Mankato, is now scheduled to stand trial for 2nd degree murder starting June2.
Klindworth-Woods, along with Malcom Woods and Kielah Parsons, is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Brandon Arndt.

Jury selection for Malcolm Woods’ trial is underway and opening statements are expected sometime the week of February 3.

Parsons’ trial was scheduled to begin February 3 but has been delayed. No new start date has been set.

Woods is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder while Parson is facing two counts of 2nd degree murder.

