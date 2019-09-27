New trial date set for man accused of killing woman, 2 kids in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new trial date has been scheduled for a Guatemala man accused of killing an Iowa woman and her two children.

Polk County District Court records say 31-year-old Marvin Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder under what authorities say was a false name he initially gave to police: Marvin Esquivel-Lopez. He's pleaded not guilty.

Police say he fatally shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son on July 16 in a Des Moines home.

Court records show the new trial date of Jan. 27 will give attorneys for both sides more time to prepare. The original trial starting date was Oct. 28.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have said Escobar-Orellana is in the United States illegally and had twice been deported before the shooting. He was convicted in 2010 of illegal entry into the U.S.