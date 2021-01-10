New trial date for Rochester man charged with beating teen girl

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new trial date is finally set over the beating of a teenage girl in Rochester.

Kenneth James Maclin, 23 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to 3rd and 5th degree assault. He was arrested after an incident on June 17, 2019, in the 2100 block of 48th Street NW.

Police say the victim accused Maclin of being a police informant and he punched her several times the day after that. Court documents say the female teen needed stitches after the attack.

Maclin’s trial had been scheduled for March 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It is not scheduled to begin on February 22.