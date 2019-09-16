New trees are coming to a Rochester veterans memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The trees are being replaced at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.

Currently, the site is entirely populated with maple trees. Work will begin Wednesday, weather permitting, to replace them with Northern Red Oak, Autumn Splendor Buckeye, Sienna Glen Maple, Northern Catalpa and Honey Locust trees. A total of 50 new trees will be planted.

The Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee (SFVMC) says having a wider variety of tree types will make the area more resistant to pests.

This is another example of the community working together to maintain the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial for future generations,” says SFVMC President Lon Hebl, “to ensure that this memorial will always be a reminder of how thankful we are for the sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms!"

Maier Tree is helping coordinate local contractors to provide the equipment and labor to remove the existing maple trees and grind the stumps.

“The SFVM committee has raised funds to not only build this wonderful memorial, they have also raised funds and have endowed such to support the annual maintenance of the facility. This fabulous partnership has enabled the community to have a premier memorial rivaling national monuments which honor our local military personnel,” says Mike Nigbur, Park and Forestry Division Head.

This project is part of a national campaign called “Saluting Branches.” More information about that campaign can be found here.