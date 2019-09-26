Clear

New transportation coming to Rochester

It's called a "Transit Circulator" and it would take commuters from point A to point B every few minutes.

Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new form transportation is coming to Rochester that will make getting around downtown a whole lot easier.
Today, decision makers in the med city were able to experience the ride for themselves.

Traffic can be really a headache, especially during rush hour traffic. Destination Medical Center Board is looking at ways to reduce traffic.
Board members today hopped on a trolly to look at the potential route of the new circulator.

DMC study revealed that over 35,000 commuters travel downtown everyday.That number is expected to increase to over 62,000 by 2040.
Local leaders are in talks of adding a bus rapid transit to help ease traffic woes.
Board member road the potential route along second street and south broadway to get a better understanding of the route before making a final approval of the circulator.
For residents like Ryan Best, it’s a move he believes will better the Med-City.

“Increasing the public transportation here in Rochester especially being an international city with how many people coming and going. It's kind of something that i thought would already be here,” he said.

No decision was made today because one of the board members was sick and they cannot move forward on any decisions with all members present.
They're scheduling a special session for soon.
No word on the date for that special session.

