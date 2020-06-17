New tick-borne virus shows up in Iowa for the first time

DES MOINES, Iowa – State health officials say Iowa has had its first case of West Nile Virus this season and its first case every of a new virus spreading through the Midwest and southern U.S.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says someone between the ages of 18 and 70 in Polk County has tested positive for West Nile, a neuroinvasive virus spread by mosquitos that can produce fever, headache, body aches and vomiting. About 20 percent of people infected with West Nile show mild to moderate symptoms and less than one percent become seriously ill, though rare deaths are possible.

Someone between the ages of 61 and 80 in Appanoose County has also become the first one in Iowa to test positive for Heartland virus. First discovered in Missouri in 2009 and believed to be spread by the Lone Star tick, Heartland virus can cause include fever, fatigue, anorexia, nausea, and diarrhea.

“These reports are an important reminder that as Iowans take advantage of outdoor activities, they should take precautions to prevent tick and mosquito bites,” says IDPH Deputy State Epidemiologist and Public Health Veterinarian, Dr. Ann Garvey.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the best was to protect yourself from the West Nile and Heartland viruses is to:

• Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, DEET should not be used on infants less than 2 months old and oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years old.

• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks whenever possible outdoors.

• Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.

• Stay on trails when walking or hiking and avoid high grass.

• After each day spent in tick-infested areas, check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks. Promptly remove any attached tick.