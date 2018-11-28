New text, call, and email alert service for Chatfield residents

CHATFIELD, Minn. - "We're hoping that this gives them that extra outlet that can be directed right to them however is beneficial and accessible to them," explains City of Chatfield Assistant Deputy Clerk Rocky Burnett. If Chatfield residents can receive text messages or phone calls on a cell phone or landline phone, or have access to email, they can sign up for the new service. Chatfield was inspired by The City of Stewartville's alert system and decided to create their own.

Messages may include letting residents know crews will be out plowing the roads and people need to move their cars off the streets, alerting people if the pool is closed due to weather, telling citizens if a water main is broken, or notifying people if there is a string of crime in the city and reminding people to lock their homes and cars.

The service went live November 13, and now the city is trying to get the word out to the Chatfield community to sign up. To sign up, click here to read directions on how to enroll in the citizen alert system.