Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New text, call, and email alert service for Chatfield residents

Community members can sign up for the service to receive urgent messages from the city.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 5:03 PM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - "We're hoping that this gives them that extra outlet that can be directed right to them however is beneficial and accessible to them," explains City of Chatfield Assistant Deputy Clerk Rocky Burnett. If Chatfield residents can receive text messages or phone calls on a cell phone or landline phone, or have access to email, they can sign up for the new service. Chatfield was inspired by The City of Stewartville's alert system and decided to create their own.

Messages may include letting residents know crews will be out plowing the roads and people need to move their cars off the streets, alerting people if the pool is closed due to weather, telling citizens if a water main is broken, or notifying people if there is a string of crime in the city and reminding people to lock their homes and cars.

The service went live November 13, and now the city is trying to get the word out to the Chatfield community to sign up. To sign up, click here to read directions on how to enroll in the citizen alert system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvation Army works to keep the homeless warm this winter

Image

NIACC packages 40,000 meals

Image

Police warning about porch pirates

Image

Discussing Line 3

Image

Counterfeit currency

Image

Preventing dryer fires

Image

PIPELINE comes to Rochester

Image

Ringing bells for a cause

Image

River City Project moves forward

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events