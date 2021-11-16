New telemedicine program could be coming to Riverside Elementary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City public school leaders are looking into launching a telemedicine program at Riverside Elementary.

RPS is set to study the feasibility of expanding a telehealth program it already offers to Alternative Learning Center students with the help of Mayo Clinic, incorporating a specialized "multicomponent peripheral device in the school setting."

"This will allow students that have barriers to access a medical home to be evaluated at school for appropriate health concerns to be addressed via telehealth," read a staff memo to the Rochester Public School Board. "This program can benefit students by having timely health evaluations, help them get healthier quicker so that they can stay in school or return to school promptly as indicated, improve access to behavioral evaluations and chronic disease management, as well as help reduce parent time away from work."