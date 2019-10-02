Clear

New survey shows surge in vaping by Minnesota young people

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday the jump among 8th graders was significant, with 11% reporting vaping in the preceding 30 days.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 1:56 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new survey says one in four Minnesota 11th graders reported using an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days, a 54% increase from the same survey in 2016.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday the jump among 8th graders was even more significant, with 11% reporting vaping in the preceding 30 days, nearly double the 2016 figure.

The Minnesota Student Survey was conducted last school year, before the nationwide surge in lung illnesses blamed on vaping. Minnesota now has 55 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related severe lung injuries.

Gov Tim Walz says vaping has become a public health crisis for young Minnesotans. He’s directed his administration to launch an aggressive outreach campaign to schools and come up with policy proposals for the 2020 Legislature to combat youth vaping.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain will continue for parts of Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Life changing trip for Rochester teen

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chatfield downs Rushford-Peterson 3-1

Image

Schaeffer Academy holds off Randolph

Image

St. Charles sneaks past Cotter 3-2

Image

JM sweeps Red Wing

Image

Two shootings inside of a week in Mason City

Image

Get your Real ID

Image

New Americans Academy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events