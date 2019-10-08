New study says low unemployment could lead to increase in flu rates

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Ready or not, flu season is here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

Doctors say it's never too early to get the flu shot if they're available.

A new study from Ball State University in Indiana says the low unemployment rate could lead to the flu being spread more rapidly.

They say labor market-based activities, such as using public transportation and carpools, working in offices, putting children in daycare, and having frequent contact with the public, might help spread the flu.

Hunter Sorenson is a college student studying health sciences. He says not getting the flu shot is no joking matter. Rochester sees thousands of people making their way to the Med City for medical treatment and if someone decides to not get the flu shot, that impact more than just one person.

“Just on the street you have patients here from treatment from the UK and you can just sneeze and they're compromised,” Sorenson says “The more people that have the flu you know that's less people that are sick and able to get people sick. So I think as many people should get the flu shot.”

The professor who conducted the study says that businesses should take precautions in advance around flu season to reduce infection rates.