New study says dogs could be good for your heart health

The study found dog owners were more likely to be active, and have a better diet.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

KIMT NEWS 3- A new study done by the Mayo Clinic finds that owning a dog may be good for your heart health.

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D., the study’s senior author, said the following: "Dog-ownership increases the well-being of an individual. It helps improve people's physical activity, mood, social life and diet."

The study found who own a dog are more likely to report sufficient physical activity, a better diet, and good glucose levels.

Danny Solis is a dog owner in Rochester.

He says he’s all for the study, and is completely in agreeance.

“Dogs are great. They provide a lot of love and amusement, and they are most of the time tuned in to their owners so it’s nice to have someone looking out for you and then also giving to someone or something is really good for people, I think.”

