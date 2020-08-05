New study ranks Minnesota No. 2 in the nation for health care

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new study is ranking Minnesota as one of the top spots in the nation for health care.

Wallethub has ranked Minnesota #2 in the nation for health care in 2020.

Factors where the state ranked highly include the lowest average monthly insurance premiums, lowest stroke and heart disease rates and highest physician medicare-acceptance rate.

Olmsted County Public Health says as healthcare systems have faced the COVID-19 pandemic this years collaborative efforts within our community that provide affordable, quality health care have taken center stage.

Director Graham Briggs said, "It's really given us an example to demonstrate how this collaborative effort can really impact health outcomes and, in this case, prevent more serious situations from arising that we're unfortunately seeing in other places in the nation associated with COVID."

The state that beat out Minnesota for the top spot is Massachusetts If you want to view the full study click here.