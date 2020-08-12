New study looks at best states for racial equality in civic engagement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Racial equality has become an increasingly important social and political issue. Protests about police brutality are giving way to discussions about the broader topic of racial disparities.

A new study from WalletHub is raking the best states for racial equality in civic engagement.

The study compares the differences between white and black americans in areas like single-parent households, volunteer rates and even voter-turnout rates.

Unfortunately Minnesota sits towards the bottom of the list ranking 41st in the nation.

WalletHub says if you look at the volunteer rate of white Americans it's about 26% compared to %19 for black Americans.

The Rochester Diversity Council says while the Midwest is still slow to diversify it's also important to make authentic connections with minority groups to build trust and relationships for future opportunities.

President Dee Sabol explained, "Doing things the way we always have and extending invitations to participate the way we always have is not going to change that. It's not going to change the disparities. We need to find new ways to connect and build relationships."

Iowa was ranked even lower than Minnesota, getting 47th overall.

You can find the full study by clicking here.