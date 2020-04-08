Clear
New Minnesota state program helps smokers quit from home during pandemic

The Minnesota Department of Health launched the Quit Partner program last week.

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 5:35 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus is making one bad habit even more deadly but a new program could help during this already stressful time.

It offers free support options like personalized coaching over the phone and education materials or medications delivered to your door.

The program is available to anyone who smokes, vapes or chews tobacco.

The effort has been in the works for some time but the department says the timing is significant since COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on people who use tobacco.

Tobacco Control Manager Laura Oliven said, "Those that do get coronavirus and smoke are at a much higher risk of infection and complications. That's because smoking harms the body's immunity and limits the lung health of the person that smokes that will also impede recovery from COVID."

In the week since the program was launched Oliven says it's already seen a strong response with around 500 Minnesotians signing up.

If you're interested in joining the program you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit Quit Partner online.

There is also a new program specifically geared towards helping youth smokers quit called My Life, My Quit.

It's for anyone between 13-17 years old.

