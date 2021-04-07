New speed limits starting on Rochester streets

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Speed limits are changing on Rochester roads.

The city says the new limit on un-posted streets will be 25 miles per hour and for all streets with a limit other than 25 mph, the new limit will go into effect as noon as new signs are installed. These changes only apply to city-owned streets.

“We used the ‘Safe Systems’ approach to determining the speed limits on City streets,” says City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski. “This approach puts the safety of all road users as the top priority when making decisions related to our streets. Not only will this speed limit reduction make our streets safer, it will make our neighborhoods more livable and advance our efforts towards zero deaths.”

Installation of the new speed limit signs will begin in April and city officials say it should be complete in six months.

The Rochester City Council approved these new speed limits in December 2020.