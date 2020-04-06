$120,000 to support Rochester businesses and non-profits

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local businesses and non-profit agencies have new options for help dealing with the pandemic impact.

Rochester city government and Destination Medical Center are putting up to $100,000 into a new “Keep it Local, COVID-19 Innovators Grant Program” that will provide financial support to businesses that team up with local contractors to adapt and strengthen the local economy.

“This is yet another way we can support small businesses during this challenging time,” says DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Lisa Clarke. “This new grant program that DMC is helping to fund will provide new opportunities for businesses today as they prepare for tomorrow’s new normal.”

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) will administer the Innovators Grant Program.

The City of Rochester is also allocating an initial $20,000 to increase the capacity of the Small Business Development Center to assist businesses in applying for government aid, adapting existing business plans, and/or managing decreases in demand for products or services.

“Economic Stability Team members are hearing from the business community that assistance in navigating through the various Federal and State and programs is needed,” says Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth. “The City and RAEDI (Rochester Area Economic Development) are working with Rochester’s Small Business Development Center to add capacity within their organization to assist the local business community.”