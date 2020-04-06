Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$120,000 to support Rochester businesses and non-profits

Two programs aimed at helping with pandemic problems.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local businesses and non-profit agencies have new options for help dealing with the pandemic impact.

Rochester city government and Destination Medical Center are putting up to $100,000 into a new “Keep it Local, COVID-19 Innovators Grant Program” that will provide financial support to businesses that team up with local contractors to adapt and strengthen the local economy.

“This is yet another way we can support small businesses during this challenging time,” says DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Lisa Clarke. “This new grant program that DMC is helping to fund will provide new opportunities for businesses today as they prepare for tomorrow’s new normal.”

The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) will administer the Innovators Grant Program.

The City of Rochester is also allocating an initial $20,000 to increase the capacity of the Small Business Development Center to assist businesses in applying for government aid, adapting existing business plans, and/or managing decreases in demand for products or services.

“Economic Stability Team members are hearing from the business community that assistance in navigating through the various Federal and State and programs is needed,” says Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth. “The City and RAEDI (Rochester Area Economic Development) are working with Rochester’s Small Business Development Center to add capacity within their organization to assist the local business community.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo collecting plasma

Image

Gov. Reynolds Orders Additional Closures

Image

Social Distancing in Parks

Image

Screen Time and Eye Health

Image

Checking in with Mayor Kim Norton

Image

Pets & Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Breaking down the demographics

Image

How to properly use gloves

Image

Food Bank Opens Back Up

Community Events