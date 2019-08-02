Clear
New soccer field for southeast Rochester neighborhood

Nearly 40 kids are already wanting to play in the new program.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kids in the Meadow Park neighborhood in southeast Rochester will have a new and improved place to play soccer.

The field will be located at the Hope Summit Church located at 6th Avenue SE thanks to the support of the church and multiple community agencies.

Not only will the playing surface improve, but so will the level of play as multiple residents have stepped forward to coach the teams.

So far nearly 40 athletes have already signed up to play in the league, enough to play games five nights a week. The official kickoff party is on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

